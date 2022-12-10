80º

Human remains found inside burnt vehicle at construction site in Montgomery County, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle in Montgomery County, according to deputies.

Deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and officials with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a construction site in the 10800 block of Sleepy Hollow Road.

When they arrived, officials said human remains were discovered inside the vehicle.

Investigators were unable to identify the body at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this vehicle fire is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, option 3 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

