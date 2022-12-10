2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest

SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent.

According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County.

During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS Special Agent Methamphetamine.

Investigators say during the arrest, one suspect fled the scene on foot, into oncoming traffic on I-45 as he was chased by Special Agents.

A woman, who was named the second suspect, was arrested on two counts of Manufacture / Deliver [of a] Controlled Substance.

The man was apprehended by an SHPD K9 officer and was arrested. He has since been booked into the Montgomery County Jail for two counts of Manufacture / Deliver Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction. He also had an open felony warrant out of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to police.