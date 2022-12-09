Man found fatally shot outside of motel room in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot outside of a motel room in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Rest Up Inn motel located at 10015 Main St. around 6:55 a.m.
Police said when they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound outside of a motel room.
Homicide detectives are at the scene to determine what led up to the shooting. Officers said they are searching for the suspect responsible.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.
