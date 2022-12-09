Father shot, killed after trying to stop 5 masked suspects trying to open vehicles in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a father was fatally shot while trying to stop five suspects that were looking into vehicles in a southwest Houston neighborhood Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD units responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven Street around 1:45 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, a man around 30 years of age was located laying at the front of his residence with a gunshot wound. Officers said they attempted to perform CPR but the man was pronounced dead by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department.

According to investigators, a silver sedan parked in a parking spot, and five masked suspects got out and started checking car doors. Police said the suspects checked the victim’s vehicle and they assume the victim saw them on camera.

The man came out of his residence and fired shots toward the suspects, who were already making their way down the street, investigators said.

Police said the man got into his vehicle and drove around the block, looking for the suspects. When he returned, officers said he drove a little past his residence near the suspects’ vehicle.

At that time, investigators said a suspect or multiple suspects got out of the silver sedan and began shooting toward the victim in his car. The victim was reportedly hit and tried running back towards his residence, where police said he collapsed. The suspects fled on foot, leaving the silver sedan at the scene, officers said.

The victim’s wife and three kids were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They weren’t harmed, HPD said.

Homicide units are investigating the shooting.