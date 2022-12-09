City of Galveston accepting mortgage assistance applications for those who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19

GALVESTON, Texas – The City of Galveston is accepting applications for mortgage assistance for those who need help making their payments.

According to a news release, applications are being accepted until Dec. 28. The program is created for households who have experienced financial hardship because of reduced income due to COVID-19.

The program states it will assist households with up to 100% of the payment for mortgage payments up to three months.

Residents must meet certain criteria to be able to receive assistance, such as the following:

Must be able to document financial impact due to loss of income or job due to COVID-19

Must be a legal resident/U.S. Citizen

Must live in City of Galveston

Have income at or below HUD-specified income limits

Must not have more than $8,000 liquid assets

Residents who are receiving additional assistance are not eligible for the program.

Residents can pick up an application at 2308 Ball Street in Galveston or request an application by contacting the Galveston Grants and Housing Department at 409-797-3820 or send an email to Grants@GalvestonTX.gov.