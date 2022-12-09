2 dead puppies found among severely neglected animals in Baytown; 13 dogs, 1 parrot rescued

BAYTOWN, Texas – Officials with the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say two dead animals were found, and 13 others were rescued in Chambers County.

According to the SPCA, the animals were near living in deplorable conditions with no food, water, or veterinary care near the 11000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown.

The majority of the animals were said to have been dogs, with officials also finding a severely underweight parrot.

All the animals were said to be suffering from a variety of skin issues, overgrown nails, and dental diseases.

It is unclear exactly how the two animals, who were reportedly puppies, died.

The owner could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for animal cruelty. A hearing will be held in the coming weeks for a judge to rule on legal custody of the animals.