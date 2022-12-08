‘Severe overreaction’: Member of Gangster Disciples sentenced to 25 years for man’s murder that stemmed from argument over $40, DA says

HOUSTON – A documented member of the Gangster Disciples, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a judge this week to 25 years for murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced Tuesday for the 2020 murder of Jaquan Thompson, 23.

Victim Jaquan Thompson, 23 (Harris County DA Kim Ogg's Office)

Ogg said on June 10, 2020, Thompson, who knew Thomas, approached Thomas as he was sitting in his car near a motel off the North Freeway between FM 1960 and Richey Road. The victim was with a woman who said Thomas had stolen about $40 from her boarding room and the pair confronted Thomas about the $40, investigators said. An argument then ensued about whether the suspect took the money, Ogg said.

The demand to give the money back reportedly escalated the verbal fight, prompting Thomas to get out of his car and shoot the victim nine times, killing him, Ogg investigators said.

Assistant District Attorney Renee Serrato, who handled the case with chief prosecutor Alycia Harvey, said Thomas “proudly” admitted to Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators that he had been a member of the Gangster Disciples for at least 10 years. He joined the gang because a family member had gotten him in, and said he met other gang members while selling drugs, Serrato said.

After Thomas was arrested for the murder, he was reportedly released on bond. While free on bond, Ogg said he was arrested for possession of cocaine and released on bond again.

In Nov. 2021, investigators said he beat up a stranger at a laundromat and even tried to run over the victim as he fled. He was later charged with assault in the incident. Days later, investigators said he was caught with a gun and arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was then held without bond.

“Gang members terrorize communities and work together to commit more crimes,” Ogg said. “When a gang member uses a gun to commit a horrific and random act of violence like this, it is imperative that we get justice for the victim, their family and the community.”

“This was a stupid, senseless murder that happened over practically nothing,” Serrato said. “You can’t even say it was greed because it was over 40 bucks. It was a severe overreaction to nothing.”