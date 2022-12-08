Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community.
According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside.
Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition.
It is unclear what caused the stabbing, and investigators have released no word on a suspect.
