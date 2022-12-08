Authorities seek more possible victims of man accused of beating, robbing transgender victims he allegedly called ‘demons’

HOUSTON – A 28-year-old Houston man remains in custody pending trial on federal hate crime charges allegedly motivated by gender identity and sexual orientation, and authorities are seeking more possible victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Salih Alhemoud is charged with committing a hate crime, kidnapping, and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Investigators said Alhemoud used Grindr, a social media application for members of the LGBTQ community, to set up a date with a transgender victim whom he subsequently assaulted.

Court records allege, on Aug. 29, Alhemoud arranged to meet his date at her apartment and, upon arrival, pulled out a gun and demanded her money and property.

When she was unable to produce any cash, Alhemoud hit her with his pistol and stomped her on the face and chest, according to the charges.

He also allegedly told her she was going to die and made statements such as “my religion considers you a demon,” and that she “was a demon like the others, all you trans people,” among other homosexual and transgender slurs.

RELATED: ‘A demon like the rest of them’: Man arrested after robbing, pistol-whipping transgender woman he met on Grindr, sheriff says

A federal grand jury returned the three-count indictment Oct. 26. At a detention hearing following his arrest, he was found to be a danger to the community and ordered into custody pending further criminal proceedings. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

According to court records, authorities are also investigating a series of other similar incidents they believe Alhemoud committed this past summer.

If you believe you are a victim, or have any information regarding any such potential victims, please contact the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.

The FBI and Houston Police Department are jointly conducting this investigation.