XFL and Under Armour announce partnership, unveils team uniforms for 2023 season

The XFL today announced it has selected Under Armour (NYSE: UA, UA.C) as the League’s Official Uniform Partner. Beginning with the 2023 XFL season, Under Armour will be the exclusive provider of all on-field uniforms, including jerseys, base layer, sideline and training apparel, for all XFL teams.

ARLINGTON, Texas – On Wednesday, the XFL announced it has selected Under Armour as its Official Uniform Partner.

Beginning with the 2023 XFL season, Under Armour will now be the exclusive provider of all on-field uniforms, including jerseys, base layer, sideline and training apparel, for all XFL teams, according to the league.

In partnership with Under Armour, the XFL also revealed its new team uniforms, including unique home and away sets, each designed with an authentic execution of the individual team identities.

Each jersey features a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” mantra – a personal message from ownership to players, which is sublimated on the interior collars of all team uniforms. Additional design details include embroidered team wordmarks and branding at the base of the neckline, UA’s ArmourGrid nameplates with twill lettering, and all uniforms will be branded with XFL, Under Armour, and Project Rock Brahma Bull patches.

“Over the past decade, we have fostered a prolific partnership with Under Armour for Project Rock. They have proven to be a best-in-class partner and true innovators in the high-performance sports space,” said Dany Garcia, XFL Chairwoman and Owner. “Integrating them into the XFL as Official Uniform Partner is a natural extension of this long-standing relationship. We have been closely collaborating with their exceptional talent to ensure these uniforms reflect the dynamic energy of each team and are engineered to deliver state-of-the-art athlete solutions to drive player performance while also prioritizing health and safety. We hope our fans are as excited about these uniforms as we are – we can’t wait to see our players hit the gridiron in them this February.”

XFL jerseys are Under Armour’s proprietary ArmourGrid 2 jersey, with locked-in fit & feel leveraging a hybrid of textiles placed where they are needed for durability, fit, and ventilation. ArmourGrid Vent, which makes up the front and back body panels on the jerseys, provides a “No-Grab” ventilated woven ripstop, while eliminating unnecessary areas of stretchy material. The shoulder yokes, collar and cuffs are made from Under Armour’s Twillot fabric, a durable wicking and anti-microbial tricot blend, while the side and lower body panels feature the high-stretch and ventilated Smokestack mesh.

“We have built an incredibly strong relationship with Under Armour over the years as our trusted partner with Project Rock,” said XFL Owner Dwayne Johnson. “We have become industry leaders in game-changing, innovative products, specifically designed and tested for premium performance, which made them the perfect partners for our XFL brand. For almost two years now, we have been working closely with Under Armour to ensure these new uniforms not only represent the pride and history of each city, but are also designed to withstand the physicality of this sport and each player leaving it all on the field come game day. Now it’s time for our players to gear up and ball out XFL style for the 2023 season.”

“Uniforms are a unique and important part of the League, our team brands, and our players representing the cities they play for. We think these home and away designs are ones that our fans will be proud to wear. In partnering with Under Armour, we’ve found a brand that not only shares our love for the game of football, but also our commitment to innovation with the goal of bringing athletes and the game to the next level,” said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL.

“As a company that was born on the gridiron, we are excited to support the XFL, its athletes, and fans on this new venture. Our partnership with the League is an evolution of Under Armour’s commitment to support athletes on their journey to compete in sport with innovative performance solutions they need to train, compete, and recover both on and off the field,” said Sean Eggert, SVP, Global Sports Marketing, Under Armour. “Dwyane Johnson is an exceptional UA athlete and partner and we’re proud of the work he and Dany have put in to make their vision of next-level XFL a reality.”

The XFL will kick off on Feb. 18, 2023. For more information on tickets, please visit, XFL.com/tickets.