RECOGNIZE HIM? Suspect caught on surveillance video using victim’s credit card after robbery, police say

HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after police say he robbed a victim at gunpoint near the Katy Freeway.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Houston police responded to reports of a robber in the 9300 block of the Katy Freeway around 1 a.m.

During the incident, investigators said the suspect approached the victim with a gun and demanded their property before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Afterward, investigators said the suspect was caught on surveillance video using the victim’s cred card at a nearby business.

