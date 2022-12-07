Galveston County reports first flu-related pediatric death in 2022

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston County Health District announced Tuesday the first flu-related pediatric death in the county this year.

The patient, a man between the ages of 15 and 20 years old, died on Saturday, according to health officials. He tested positive for the flu after showing symptoms on Nov. 30.

The man had pre-existing conditions and was not vaccinated against the flu, officials said.

“We are saddened to share that a Galveston County young man passed away and that it was flu-related,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, GCHD CEO and Galveston County local health authority.

“This flu season has been particularly bad. More than 5,000 Galveston County residents have tested positive for flu since Oct. 1,” Keiser added. “There is still time to get your flu vaccine to protect you this season, and we cannot urge you strongly enough to do so.”

Here are symptoms of the flu

Flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people, especially children, may have vomiting and diarrhea. People may also be infected with flu and have respiratory symptoms without a fever.

How to avoid catching the flu

Take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses: