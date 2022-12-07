Cougar cubs Shasta VII, Louie uphold long-standing tradition of guarding University of Houston graduates’ rings

HOUSTON – Although they may be the newest cubs on the block, they still have more responsibility than most.

The two newest cougar cubs at the Houston Zoo, Shasta VII and Louie have been tasked with a very important job.

The pair, born just 11 weeks ago, are now participating in the long-held tradition of guarding the rings of University of Houston graduates.

While the two remain in quarantine and grow, staffers placed the two ring boxes in their living quarters.

Shasta VII and Louie began their official duties as university representatives on Dec. 1.

Additionally, on Friday, Dec. 9, all rings for the fall 2022 ring recipients will be placed in UH-themed boxes, which will be in the empty cougar habitat all day. Students and guests are encouraged to view the class rings on display and take photos in front of the habitat.

Both Shasta VII and Louie, who are both male cubs, were found alone in Washington state and moved to the Houston Zoo in early November.