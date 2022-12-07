2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m. in reference to a motorcycle crash that involved as many as 11 vehicles.

Units said when they arrived at the scene, they located vehicles that were scattered across the northbound lanes for over one-half mile. Officials said they also found a motorcyclist dead along the feeder and another person who was dead in the southbound main lanes.

Early investigation revealed a DPS trooper was near Research and I-45 when a motorcyclist passed him at an extremely high rate of speed and then exited the freeway to the northbound feeder, according to DPS. As he did, authorities said a Lexus was pulling out of the Metro Park Center parking lot. As that vehicle turned out of the parking lot, the motorcyclist reportedly struck the front of the vehicle’s left side. Investigators said the driver of the bike was ejected and thrown into the ditch.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting @TxDPS to include @mocopct3 units work a multiple vehicle crash at IH-45 & SH 242 southbound. Two possible serious injuries at this time. Please avoid the area; the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/aPCbkj8U92 — Constable Precinct 3 (@mocopct3) December 7, 2022

Authorities said the Suzuki motorcycle continued across the median and across the main lanes of traffic, reportedly being struck several times.

According to DPS, one driver got out of his vehicle since part of the motorcycle was in front of it. Another vehicle then struck that car, which hit the man and threw him across the median to the southbound lanes, investigators said.

Authorities said parts of the motorcycle were drug under vehicles for several hundred yards, including under a UPS 18-wheeler. I-45 remains closed in both directions, DPS said.

IH-45 and SH-242 are reportedly shut down in both the north and southbound lanes, including the northbound feeder, due to the crashes. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing at this time.