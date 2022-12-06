Woman fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street in Channelview, HCSO says

An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Channelview Monday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Channelview Monday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian crash in the 2000 block of Dell Dale around 10:33 p.m.

According to HCSO, a Dodge Journey was driving north on Dell Dale when a 25-year-old woman walked in front of the driver. Deputies said the woman was struck and the driver of the vehicle got out to perform CPR on her.

The woman was taken to a hospital with CPR in progress but later died from her injuries, deputies said.

According to investigators, the woman was not using a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Deputies said the driver showed no signs of intoxication and is cooperating with authorities.