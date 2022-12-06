Take a good look: Low-budget thief violently punches, kicks woman at SE convenience store to steal her $20, police say

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs your help identifying a seemingly heartless crook that beat an innocent woman outside a southeast Houston convenience store, robbing her of $20. The violent crime was captured on video, which has been released to the public.

The incident happened on Nov. 20 around 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Cullen.

The woman reported that, as she exited her vehicle and walked towards the front door, she was approached by an unknown male, who punched her in the face and knocked her to the ground.

Frightening video shows the woman trying to shield herself as the suspect continued to pummel and kick her. The suspect then grabbed a $20 bill from the woman’s hand, casually got into a silver Ford SUV and drove away.

The man, who is wanted for robbery with bodily injury, is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall and weighs 180 to 210 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans when he beat the defenseless victim, police said.

Police want him off the streets immediately.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.