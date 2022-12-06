Have you seen Chace Perez? 16-year-old with autism reported missing in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 16-year-old with autism who was last seen in northeast Houston on Saturday.

Officers said Chace Conner Perez was last seen in the 4000 block of Kelley Street walking in an unknown direction. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie and black pants.

Perez is described as a white male with brown eyes and black hair, standing 6′3″ and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Perez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-881-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.