1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in Jersey Village, HCSO says

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County Tuesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

The crash happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma in Jersey Village.

According to deputies, the crash involved a small vehicle and an 18-wheeler. One person was confirmed dead, HCSO said.

Deputies said Satsuma and westbound lanes of 529 are shut down due to the crash. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.