Seen at 7: Coming To Houston. ISHIDA Dance “Stirs up still things”.

HOUSTON – ISHIDA Dance presents an evening of world premieres in contemporary dance based on original poetic narratives and works by emerging and renowned international choreographers; Stirs up still things features works choreographed by ISHIDA, Swedish dancer, film director, and choreographer John Wannehag, and award-winning British Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever. Stirs up still things will play Houston January 5-8, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH). Tickets on sale now at IshidaDance.org.