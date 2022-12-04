Trae Tha Truth host Houston’s inaugural, city-wide Special Needs family day

HOUSTON – On Saturday, Trae the Truth hosted Houston’s First Annual City-Wide “Special Needs” Family Day.

The event was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mayor Turner also attended the event and showed his support.

“I’m proud to proclaim this day, Dec. 3, 2022, as U’Neek and Gifted Day in the City of Houston,” Mayor Turner said.

The special event was all about embracing people with disabilities and the Houston hero stepped up in a big way.

“I love what Trae Tha Truth is doing out here helping the special needs community. All of the kids are having such a good time,” attendee Phyllis Frazier said.

The event was free and featured games, face painting, a petting zoo, bounce houses, photo booths, mechanical rides and hot cars, music, and train rides.

“For me, it’s awesome! We all have a day that we get to go and celebrate. [And] today is Special Needs Day. So, seeing the smiles on their faces is absolutely amazing,” Sherae Smith said.

Kids also had the chance to be pampered with free haircuts and manicures.

Trae Tha Truth says the event means a lot to him. He started a foundation called U’Neek and Gifted for his son who has special needs.

“I always try to find different things to do for my son D’Neeko and just knowing the love and comparison we have for him I felt it was a bunch of other families that deal with the same thing and don’t have the resources or the people that embrace them so for me it felt it was important,” Trae the Truth said.

Caleb Johnson Green is the CEO of Smooth Bully Legacy and sold his merchandise.

“My name is Caleb Green and I have hats, t-shirts, and beanies,” he said.

Families say the event was amazing and they are grateful for Trae.

“It means a lot it really touches my heart. It’s just so special to see someone doing that and having a big heart as big as he is and doing this for us all. We just love it,” Natasha Walker said.

Trae says he’s looking forward to next year’s event.