62º

Local News

Man taken to hospital after house fire breaks out in northeast Houston, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: House fire, Houston Fire Department, Houston
House fire breaks out in northeast Houston (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man was transported to an area hospital after a house fire broke out in northeast Houston Sunday morning, according to officials with the Houston Fire Department.

Officials said it happened at a single-story home at around 5 a.m. in the 8800 block of Shady Drive near Laura Koppe Road.

Firefighters were able to help residents inside the home escape fire and heavy smoke from the home.

One man was rushed to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No additional injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email