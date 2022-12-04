Man taken to hospital after house fire breaks out in northeast Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A man was transported to an area hospital after a house fire broke out in northeast Houston Sunday morning, according to officials with the Houston Fire Department.

Officials said it happened at a single-story home at around 5 a.m. in the 8800 block of Shady Drive near Laura Koppe Road.

Firefighters were able to help residents inside the home escape fire and heavy smoke from the home.

One man was rushed to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No additional injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.