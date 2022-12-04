Man shot, killed at NW Harris County motel; suspects fled, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed at an NW Harris County motel Sunday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies with HCSO responded to reports of a shooting at around 1 p.m. at the La Quinta hotel in the 13200 block of FM 1960 Road West near Highway 6 and Highway 290.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.