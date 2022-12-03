71º

Have you seen them? Amber Alert issued for 6 children missing since Nov. 30 in San Antonio

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

SAN ANTONIO, TX – A search is underway for six children between the ages of 1 and 11 years old in San Antonio early Saturday.

Elaina Davidson, 11, Raylan Davidson, 9, Savanna Davidson, 7, Maddilyn Davidson, 4, Avangeline Davidson, 2, and Declan Davidson, 1, were all last seen on Andean Emerald Rd. in San Antonio on Nov. 30.

Savanna, Avangeline, Declan, and Maddilyn have blond hair, while Raylan and Elaina have brown hair.

Police identified the suspects as 35-year-old Jacklyn Davidson and 40-year-old Jamie Davidson. Officers believe they fled in a black 2019 Nissan NV Van with the Texas license plate 9SY.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

