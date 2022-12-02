State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six.

KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold.

“We’re just trying to make it. It’s kind of rough, this place is not where we want to be,” said resident Arti Organ.

Alvarado told KPRC she met with management about the conditions and handed out water bottles to needy families.

“We know a new management team Indio who’s been on the premises for three months are trying to repair some things, so I give them credit for that,” said Alvarado.

Roderick Thomas said he’s lived at the complex for years and said it was not up to living standards.

“They just fixed my A/C and heater,” Thomas said. “It’s been like two months.”

Residents said despite the problems they were optimistic and hopeful about Alvarado’s visit.

“We have been trying to track down the owner, and we just got an email so we will be emailing that individual but there’s no reason, there are no excuses to go as long as they did, almost a week and right before a holiday, without electricity,” Alvarado added.