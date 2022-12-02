Scorned wife intentionally crashes into husband’s vehicle after encountering him on date with new girlfriend, documents show

PASADENA, Texas – A woman is accused of intentionally crashing into her husband’s vehicle while he was sitting at a red light with another woman in Pasadena, according to court documents.

Vernesha LaShay Gold-Hubbs, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

The alleged incident happened on Nov. 5.

As outlined in charging documents, Hubbs and her husband are currently separated.

The husband told investigators that, on the day the incident occurred, he and his new girlfriend went out to eat at a Cajun restaurant in Pasadena. He said, as they were leaving, his wife walked through the door.

The man said he asked his wife why she was following them but was ignored.

The husband and his companion got into his vehicle and drove off, and as they were waiting at a red light, someone allegedly struck them from behind, causing the airbags to deploy.

The man, who had struck his head on the steering wheel, got out of his vehicle to check things out. That is when he saw his wife, Hubbs, in the vehicle behind them, according to court documents.

Hubbs then allegedly revved her engine again and struck the husband’s vehicle a second time. Afterward, she hopped out and took a picture of her husband and his mistress, then drove away.

The husband said Hubbs has a low jack on his vehicle and has used it to track him down before.

He went to the hospital to be treated for head and neck injuries. His girlfriend also reportedly suffered injuries.

Investigators then located Hubbs, who allegedly acknowledged what she had done. Charges were then filed against the scorned wife, but she has not yet been taken into custody so there is mugshot available at this time.