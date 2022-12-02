Recall Roundup: Remove these products from your home to keep your family safe

Houston – Multiple products are being recalled this week, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

See the list below:

‘The Laundress’ Laundry products

“The Laundress” is recalling about 8 million bottles of detergent, fabric conditioner, and other cleaning products, because they may contain potentially harmful bacteria.

You can see the complete list of the affected products at TheLaundressRecall.com.

Products recalled by the CPSC (CPSC)

The products were sold between January 2021 and September 2022 with certain lot codes at Amazon and Target, but also high end retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and The Container Store.

So far, 11 consumers have reported “pseudonomas” infections that the CPSC believes is linked to these products.

This bacteria is found naturally in soil and water; but people with weakened immune systems can become very ill if exposed to it. If you have any of these products, you should stop using them immediately, and contact The Laundress here for a refund.

Plush toy cars sold at Target

Recalled toys sold at Target (CPSC)

Check your little ones’ toy box. Target is recalling more than 23,000 plush toy cars. The “Cloud Island 4-piece plush toy sets” have tires that can come off, posing a choking hazard to small children. You can return these toys to Target for a full refund.

Aduro surge protectors

Surge protectors recalled by the CPSC (CPSC)

As you get ready to put up your Christmas tree and all of those holiday lights, make sure you don’t have one of these surge protectors. Nearly 52,000 Aduro surge protectors are under recall because they could cause electric shocks or even fires. The recall includes all Aduro surge wall charging tower surge protectors with 12 outlets and dual u-s-b ports. That were sold between January 2020 and August 2022 on Wal-mart.com, Amazon Woot and Groupon.

The devices were made with poorly soldered connections and possibly incorrect polarization. If you have one of these, stop using it immediately, and contact JBR Solutions for a full refund. You can call JBR Solutions toll-free at 877-522-3876 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@jbrsol.com or online at https://www.aduroproducts.com/pages/productrecall or www.aduroproducts.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Juicer recalled by the CPSC (CPSC)

If you bought this compact blender and juice extractor from Cuisinart, you should stop using it immediately because it could cut you. The bolt holding the blender blade can loosen and detach from the base while in use, posing the hazard if a consumer comes in contact with the loose blade.

These blenders were sold at different retailers including Amazon, Macy’s, and Kohls from November 2021 through August 2022 for about $80.

Customers should contact Conair, who owns Cuisinart, and ask for free replacement blades and instructions. You can call Cuisinart toll-free at 877-339-2534 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@cuisinart.com, online at www.cuisinart.com/recall/CBJ-450 or at www.Cuisinart.com and click on Safety Recalls at bottom of page for more information.