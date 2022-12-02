Lockdown lifted at Bruce Elementary after stranger trespassed on campus, HISD police say

HOUSTON – A lockdown at one Houston area school was lifted after officials say someone trespassed on campus.

According to the Houston Independent School District Police, the incident took place Thursday at Bruce Elementary School at 510 Jensen Drive.

Principal Nickerson sent out information to parents about the individual, stating that the unauthorized individual trespassed on campus and was quickly taken into custody.

Officials say no weapons were found on campus, and class was able to resume for the remainder of the day.