Homeless man arrested for sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl at knife-point as she walked to her bus stop, docs show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl as she walked to school earlier this year, according to court documents.

Donald Ray Farley Jr., 41, has been charged with indecency with a child.

According to police, the child was reportedly walking to her bus stop from her house in Harris County on Feb. 15, 2022, when Farley approached her.

The child told investigators that Farley grabbed her by force, and took her to some nearby apartments.

When they arrived at the apartments, the man was said to have thrown the child to the ground at knife-point before unbuckling her pants and touching her genitalia through her clothing.

The child told authorities she was eventually able to get away from the suspect and leave the scene.

Those in the area say Farley has continued to be a problem in their community.

Court records show he has had multiple felony charges dating back to 1999.

He was expected in court on Friday.