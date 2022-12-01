Woman shot at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot at an apartment complex in southeast Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Police said they received a call from a woman saying she had been shot at an apartment complex located at 7402 Calhoun Rd. around 4:06 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located the woman. She was transported to the hospital with CPR in progress, HPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.