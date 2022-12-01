Search underway after 4 barn animals fatally attacked by pack of stray dogs near Aldine ISD, district says

HOUSTON – The community in the Aldine area is being asked to remain vigilant after several barn animals were fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Public Health.

Harris County Pets responded to a report by the Aldine Independent School District Police Department about a deadly dog attack incident on animals near Stephens Elementary School.

Police said a lamb and several turkeys were attacked by the stray dogs. The animals were four MacArthur High School FFA students’ projects. One of the projects was killed and three others were injured.

HCPH said an animal control officer found multiple areas of possible entry around the property and barn areas.

The Aldine ISD Police Department and Harris County Animal Control are investigating the incident and searching for the dogs involved.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call the Aldine ISD Police Department at 281-442-4923 or Harris County Animal Control at 281-999-3191.

Aldine ISD released the following statement:

Aldine ISD is aware that four MacArthur High School FFA students’ projects were attacked overnight by a group of dogs. Unfortunately, one of the projects was killed and three others were injured. The Aldine ISD Police Department and Harris County Animal Control are investigating this incident and measures were put in place today by the district’s Facilities and Construction Department to protect other student’s projects. We are deeply saddened for the students whose projects were compromised. Anyone who has information on this incident should contact the Aldine ISD Police Department at 281-442-4923 or Harris County Animal Control at 281 999-3191.

Harris County Public Health Statement:

Earlier this morning Harris County Pets received a call from the Aldine ISD Police Department regarding a dog attack incident on animals near Stephens Elementary School. Harris County Pets dispatched an animal control officer to survey the area and investigate the scene. Our investigator spoke with Aldine ISD police officers and with a student’s parent who were at the scene. The officers shared pictures of a lamb and some turkeys that were allegedly killed by the dog(s).

The animal control officer identified multiple areas of possible entry around the property and barn areas. The dog(s) in question were unable to be located, however Harris County Pets will have an animal control officer patrol the area for the remainder of the week. Harris County Pets takes these incidents seriously and is conducting a thorough assessment of this situation with the parties involved. While we continue to investigate the incident, we ask that community members remain vigilant and to call their local animal control agency if they see stray dogs. We also encourage community members to secure their property and ensure their pets are properly confined.