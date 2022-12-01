Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth hosts Special Needs Day this Saturday, Dec. 3 downtown Houston

HOUSTON – The season of giving is year-round for this rapper/humanitarian, and his giveback to the community only continues to grow.

Houston’s own Trae Tha Truth is hosting his inaugural Special Needs Day for families in the city this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Trae and his team are gearing up for the event and say there will be multiple fun-filled activities for those who have children diagnosed with special needs.

He says this event is near and dear to his heart and touches him personally as a father of a child who also has special needs.

His foundation, U’Neek & Gifted, was created for his 19-year-old son, D’Neeko, who was born with a Chromosome 13 abnormality.

Families dealing with this reality face many unspoken hardships, and Trae says his word of encouragement is for those parents to know they are not alone.

“First and foremost, you’re not alone. And there are more people that really can relate to your situation than you know,” he said. “When I opened the door for people to understand about my son, other entertainers started speaking on their kids.”

Activities at the event will include free specialized haircuts, nail and face paintings, sensory-conscious music, obstacle courses, fun characters, and much more.

And of course, in proper Houston fashion, Trae is bringing out foreign cars and some good ‘ol SLABs for the kids to sit in and take pictures with.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Hallway C. The address is 1001 Avenida Las Americas in Houston.

RSVP is encouraged, however, the event is open to the public.