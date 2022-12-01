Bond set at $500K: Suspect charged in stabbing of Liberty County man in Mont Belvieu, authorities say

MONT BELVIEU, Texas – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the stabbing of a Liberty County man Wednesday, officers with the Mont Belvieu Police Department said.

Mont Belvieu PD and EMS responded to a reported disturbance with a knife and possible stabbing at an industrial construction site located in the 10900 block of Fitzgerald near FM 1942.

Upon arrival and investigation, police said it was determined that a 36-year-old Liberty County resident had suffered multiple stab wounds. Officers and other witnesses on-scene reportedly rendered emergency first aid initially until Mont Belvieu EMS arrived and continued treatment. Police said the victim was transported to a Houston hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Officers on-scene said they were able to interview witnesses and determined that the suspect was 40-year-old Randy Tanner, a Liberty County resident.

According to Mont Belvieu police, they worked with Liberty County Sheriff’s Department and were able to locate the suspect in Liberty County, where he was taken into custody and transported back to Mont Belvieu PD.

Tanner has been charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $500,000.