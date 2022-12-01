BARC to host Bissell Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ holiday adoption event until Dec. 11

HOUSTON – Tis the season for giving, and it’s also a great time for giving a pet a new forever home.

The City of Houston BARC is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation to help find homes for pets during the annual “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” adoption event.

All adoption fees for all pets at the shelter will be waived, thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Potential adopters can visit BARC, located at 3300 Carr Street from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Dec. 11 to find their forever furry friend.

‘Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope’ event will be hosted in more than 200 shelters in 43 states, including BARC.

For more information, click here.