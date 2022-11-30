Have you seen him? Search underway for missing 59-year-old Conroe man with dementia, police say

CONROE, Texas – Officers with the Conroe Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Conroe man who was reportedly last seen Tuesday.

Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Belvedere St. Tuesday after receiving reports that Jose Jesus Guerrero, 57, was missing from his residence.

According to Conroe PD, Guerrero suffers from dementia. He was last seen at 11:30 a.m. by family and was possibly wearing a dark green Killian’s beer shirt and blue jeans, investigators said.

Police said they are actively searching for Guerrero and are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Guerrero’s whereabouts is urged to contact Conroe PD at (936) 522-3200.