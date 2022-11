Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash belched and sputtered Monday from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario.

Authorities said that lava was threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued.

Mauna Loa is the world’s largest active volcano. It last erupted in 1984. It is one of five volcanoes that make up the Big Island of Hawaii, the largest and southernmost island in the Hawaiian archipelago.

Scroll below to view videos of the recent eruption.

NOAA Satellites released this imagery of the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii. Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years late Sunday night, November 27. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful