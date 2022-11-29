62º

2 high school students taken by Life Flight after being hit by car while crossing street in Cleveland, district says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

CLEVELAND, Texas – Officials from Cleveland Independent School District stated that two of their students who attend the high school were hit by a car as they crossed the street on Monday evening.

According to the district, the incident took place on E. Houston Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. The district said the two students, ages 14 and 16, were heading to the business strip center on the other side of the road when they were hit.

Both students were said to have been airlifted to a Houston area hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. The driver of the at-fault vehicle has since been detained.

