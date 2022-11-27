Unruly passenger in federal custody after emergency landing on flight headed to Columbus from Houston, FBI says; Another passenger taken to hospital for treatment

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – An unruly passenger traveling from the Houston area caused a flight to be diverted after an incident that left another passenger in the hospital on Saturday, according to the FBI.

Officials say the passenger, who was heading to Columbus, Ohio, was arrested and taken into federal custody after the Southwest flight had to land in Little Rock, Arkansas.

It is unclear exactly what the mishap was, however, the other passenger believed to be involved had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, according to an FBI spokesperson.

Southwest Flight 192 was said to have made a safe landing in Little Rock at around 3:35 p.m. before continuing on to Columbus.

Little Rock’s FBI Division released the following statement:

“I can confirm that FBI Little Rock is investigating an alleged incident which occurred on Southwest Flight 192 this afternoon. That flight, which originated in Houston (HOU), landed safely at 3:35 p.m. in Little Rock. Passengers have since departed from Little Rock to their original destination of Columbus, Ohio (CMH). One individual is in federal custody at this time, and a different passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An FBI Little Rock Airport Liaison Agent and other investigators are working closely with our partners at LRPD, the Little Rock airport, and Southwest Airlines. The FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential assault aboard aircraft violations.

We will work closely with the prosecutors at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas to thoroughly investigate this incident and potentially bring federal charges. I would direct any questions you have regarding potential charges to the USAO-EDAR.”