HOUSTON – An off-duty deputy reportedly opened fire on a suspect who was breaking into his vehicle on Saturday, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10400 block of Town & Country Way around 6 p.m.

The suspect who was allegedly breaking into the vehicle began to leave the scene when the deputy opened fire. It is unclear if the suspect was injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.