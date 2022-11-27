Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly to host fan meet and greet Monday in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fans, here’s your chance to meet one of your favorite Astros pitchers!
Number 55 himself, Ryan Pressly, will be hosting a meet and greet for fans on Monday.
In addition to meeting Pressly, fans will receive a trading card for Pressly to autograph and professional pictures.
The event will take place at the B.B. Italia at 16250 City Walk in Sugar Land from 3-5 p.m.
