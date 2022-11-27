71º

Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly to host fan meet and greet Monday in Sugar Land

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Ryan Pressly #55 of the Houston Astros celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images) (Tim Bradbury, 2022 Getty Images)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fans, here’s your chance to meet one of your favorite Astros pitchers!

Number 55 himself, Ryan Pressly, will be hosting a meet and greet for fans on Monday.

In addition to meeting Pressly, fans will receive a trading card for Pressly to autograph and professional pictures.

The event will take place at the B.B. Italia at 16250 City Walk in Sugar Land from 3-5 p.m.

