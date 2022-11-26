59º

Woman driving wrong way causes deadly head-on crash with another vehicle on 610 North Loop, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a wrong way crash on the 610 North Loop, police say (KPRC)

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after Houston police say the woman drove the wrong way on the North Loop struck his vehicle early Saturday.

According to Lt. R. Willkens, a deputy with Harris County Constable Pct. 3 encountered a woman who appeared to be driving the opposite direction on the Hardy Toll Road lanes.

The deputy attempted to stop her as she approached the 610 North Loop. That was when, police said, she crashed into another vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, head-on.

Lt. Willkens said the man, who drove the Tahoe, was rushed to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The woman died at the scene.

Police said it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

Both HPD and Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.

