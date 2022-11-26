Suspect who allegedly killed ex-wife, man in Spring Branch turns himself in to authorities after horrific shooting, HPD says

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A man who is accused of killing two people, including the mother of his child, inside of a home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving has reportedly turned himself in to police.

According to the Houston Police Department, 38-year-old Yonetsy Montriel Granado turned himself in to San Antonio police around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators believed Granado went into a home in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 24 and shot and killed his ex-wife and another man. He also reportedly shot and injured two additional people, including a 15-year-old, inside the residence.

Officials say Granado is currently in the Bexar County jail, facing two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

