Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking person inside residence with his ex-wife in NW Harris Co., HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A man has been shot and killed after he attacked someone who then opened fire on him during an altercation involving his ex-wife, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place Friday night in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane.

Deputies were called to the residence about the shooting, where they later found the man deceased.

Here’s what happened

Investigators say the man allegedly showed up at the home where three other adults were.

It is believed that the man’s ex-wife, whom he was at odds with about the division of property during their divorce proceedings, was also at that home.

At some point, the visiting man reportedly attacked one of the adults at the location. That person then retrieved a pistol and allegedly shot him.

Officers say the injured man attempted to return to his car but later collapsed.

He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This deadly shooting is one of three reported in the last 24 hours, all surrounding the holiday.

Experts say it is not uncommon for an uptick in domestic disputes around this season.

