2-alarm fire damages 4 units in west Houston, police say

HFD responded to an apartment fire in west Houston

HOUSTON – Firefighters battled an apartment fire that damaged four units and left one woman displaced early Saturday.

According to HFD Captain Sedrick Robinett, the fire broke out in the 8200 block of Kingsbrook Dr. near Chimney Rock Rd. at around 2 a.m.

The fire was later upgraded to a 2-alarm, and nearly 60 firefighters responded.

Robinett said one woman self-evacuated from the fire. The Red Cross came to the scene and assisted her after it was reported her unit was damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.