Have you seen him? Search underway for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Kenneth Beckham, 79 (MCSO)

MONTGOMERY, Texas – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to MCSO, Beckham drives a grey 2014 Toyota Tacoma truck with Texas license plate number 3NZLK. He is described by deputies as being 5′10″ and 143 lbs. and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a navy blue turtle neck, grey tennis shoes, and a gray and orange watch.

Anyone with information on Beckham’s whereabouts is urged to contact MCSO at (936) 760-5800.

