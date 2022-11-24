Zoo Lights canceled Thursday due to possible storms, inclement weather

HOUSTON – Due to anticipated thunderstorms and inclement weather Thursday evening, the Houston Zoo has canceled TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights.

Guests who have purchased tickets for Thursday night’s event can visit on another future date, a news release said. Ticket holders can check their email for details.

“The safety of zoo staff, guests and animals is the zoo’s top priority,” a news release from the Houston Zoo said.

Other specialty nights include:

Sensory Friendly Night

Monday, Dec. 5 - This evening, guests can expect a smaller Zoo Lights crowd, quieter music, limited flashing lights and designated quiet areas.

Members of the military, first responders and educators are eligible for a 20% discount for any day. ID will be required at the gate. Limit up to five tickets.