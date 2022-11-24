69º

Where shoppers may see the biggest discounts on Black Friday—and where they won’t

High inflation means many goods and services are pricier than last holiday season, but items including footwear, jewelry and washing machines are seeing substantial markdowns.

Brian Cheung, NBC NEWS

It’s a rare sight these days: price cuts.

While the pace of price hikes across the economy is starting to slow down, inflation was still running at 7.7% last month — a level not seen in around four decades. So this holiday season, retailers are using deep discounts to entice Americans to shop in stores and online. Clothing, shoes, toys and electronics are among the items already hitting sales racks heading into Black Friday.

In early deals this season, J. Crew is offering 50% off and Levi’s 40% off. Target is advertising 50% discounts on toys and games, and some TVs at Best Buy are seeing 60% markdowns.

