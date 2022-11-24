Where shoppers may see the biggest discounts on Black Friday—and where they won’t

The reflections of passing shoppers are seen in the glass of a Hollister clothing store advertising sales, ahead of Black Friday and the Thanksgiving holiday, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Miami. Retailers are ushering in the start of the holiday shopping season on the day after Thanksgiving, preparing for the biggest crowds since 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)