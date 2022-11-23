Hit-and-run driver found receiving treatment at ER after leaving 17-year-old passenger to die at crash site, police say

Angel David Espinoza Martinez, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man who fled the scene after causing a crash that killed his 17-year-old passenger, according to Houston police.

Angel David Espinoza Martinez, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

According to HPD, on Sunday, Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. when he, somehow, failed to stay in a single lane of traffic and struck a power pole.

Martinez got out of the wrecked vehicle and fled on foot, leaving his passenger behind, police said. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they pronounced the teenager dead. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Investigators learned that Martinez went to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

After receiving treatment, he was transported to jail and subsequently charged.