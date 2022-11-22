Rapper 50 Cent, Rockets team up in Thanksgiving turkey giveaway Tuesday

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets and rapper 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation are teaming up Tuesday to give away free turkeys to the Houston community for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The giveaway is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Toyota Center, located at 1510 Polk St.

The event, which will feature an appearance by the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is open to the public in a drive-up-only format.

According to a news release, turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of one Thanksgiving meal per vehicle. The meal includes food items donated by the G-Unity Foundation, Kroger, and Spec’s in addition to a ticket voucher to an upcoming Rockets home game. With supplies limited to the first 1,000 vehicles, only families in need are encouraged to participate, the news release said.

As part of the ongoing partnership between Jackson and the Rockets, his G-Unity Foundation and the team’s Clutch City Foundation are working together to help impact a wide range of community initiatives.

Since his move to Houston, Jackson has also been active in contributing to and participating in various community outreach programs, including the NAACP Toy Drive, Houston’s Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.