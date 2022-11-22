‘I’m at a lost for words’: Father recalls moment his vehicle was stolen with his 1-year-old son inside

HOUSTON – One minute Alex Barahona said he was putting air in his vehicle’s tires, and the next minute, he was chasing his car down after a man jumped in and took off with his baby still in the back.

Now, where the child was found is even more surprising.

Barahona said he is at a loss for words.

In surveillance video shared only with KPRC2 by Inngais Communications, the black Honda Accord Barahona had borrowed from his brother was carjacked around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon from a gas station on Bellfort and Fondren, his one-year-old toddler was still in the back.

Barahona said he went down to put air in the tires, and within a few moments, he saw the car moving and noticed a man had jumped inside, locked the doors, and driven off.

Throughout the ordeal, all he said he could think about was his son who had now vanished.

Barahona said he was able to flag down a Good Samaritan and call his own cell phone that had been left in the car.

He said he hoped the thief would answer, but instead heard a woman’s voice, and to his further surprise, learned the phone and child had been dropped off a few miles away and placed in a cart outside of a 99 cents store on Chimney Rock and West Bellfort where the woman worked.

Monday night, the father reflected on the moments he says he felt helpless not knowing what to do or if he’d ever see his baby safe and sound again

The baby was checked out by HFD and found to be ok and reunited with his family.

At last check, Houston police have not said if they recovered the vehicle or made any arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to give HPD a call.