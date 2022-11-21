Suspect who steals car with toddler inside answers dad’s cellphone, tells where he dropped boy off, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to find the suspect who allegedly stole a family’s vehicle with a 1-year-old boy inside, then dropped the child off at a southwest Houston dollar store, where he was found wandering alone.

According to HPD, a 38-year-old father and his little boy were at a Shell gas station in the 11000 block of Fondren around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The father was filling his tires at the air pump when he heard the sound of the car door shutting and doors locking.

He looked inside his vehicle and saw a man wearing a red hat sitting in the driver’s seat. That man drove off, with the toddler still strapped inside.

The father used a bystander’s cellphone to call his own phone, which was left inside the car.

The thief answered and told him that he had dropped the toddler off at the 99 Cents store located at Chimney Rock and West Bellfort, police said.

The father flagged down an officer and reported what he was told.

They went to the store, where the baby was found walking around inside.

Emergency personnel with the Houston Fire Department checked the baby out as a precaution. The child was determined to be physically unharmed and reunited with his family.

The family’s vehicle, a black Honda Accord, remains missing.